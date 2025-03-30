Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,223 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $179,000.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

