Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

