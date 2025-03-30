Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.30 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $73.30 million and $5.20 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,923.13 or 0.99874674 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,562.57 or 0.99440411 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.31934066 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $5,933,335.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

