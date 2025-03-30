Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 63,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 45,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Boralex Stock Performance

About Boralex

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

