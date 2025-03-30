Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,889 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 173,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.