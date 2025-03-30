Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $53.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

