British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTAFF opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.58.
About British American Tobacco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.