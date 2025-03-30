British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTAFF opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.