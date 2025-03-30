Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

