Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $199.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

