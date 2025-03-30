Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 145 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

DD stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

