BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.23.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Company Profile

DOO opened at C$48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$47.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.51.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

