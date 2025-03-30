Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

