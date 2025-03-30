Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

