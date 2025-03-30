C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

