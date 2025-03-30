Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSM opened at $20.77 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

