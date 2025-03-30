California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 193,322 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,939,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

