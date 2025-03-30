California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,467 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $249,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.
In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance
Shares of KKR opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52.
KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR & Co. Inc.
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.