California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,467 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $249,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

