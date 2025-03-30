California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.58. 55,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 309,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

