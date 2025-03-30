Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – March 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Toronto-Dominion Bank, CSX, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James, and Bank of Nova Scotia are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are based in Canada, representing partial ownership in those firms. These equities are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange, and their prices are influenced by factors such as overall market conditions, company performance, and economic factors pertinent to the Canadian market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 4,274,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,921. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,741. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,301. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

