Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 806,997 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
