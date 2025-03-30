Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Century Financial stock remained flat at $46.96 during trading hours on Friday. Century Financial has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Century Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

