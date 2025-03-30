Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $151,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,825.55. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NXST opened at $176.45 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.04 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

