Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

