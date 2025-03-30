China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,400 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 1,801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
About China Suntien Green Energy
