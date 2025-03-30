China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,400 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 1,801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About China Suntien Green Energy

Further Reading

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

