Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Christian Dior Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Christian Dior has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

