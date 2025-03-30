Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Christian Dior Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Christian Dior has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $216.00.
Christian Dior Company Profile
