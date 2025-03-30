CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCN remained flat at $25.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,445. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

