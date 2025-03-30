CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 181,546 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $130,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 9.3 %

PAVE opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

