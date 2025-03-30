CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.