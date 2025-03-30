CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $249,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 605,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

FIS stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

