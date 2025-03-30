Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $223,959,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,332,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

