Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $184,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cintas by 211.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 1.5 %

CTAS opened at $203.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

