Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Citizens stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Citizens had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
