Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.