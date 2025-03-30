Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $62,829.96 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00003553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 321,606,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 321,606,476.39 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05032714 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66,106.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.