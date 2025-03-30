Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of COMP opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Compass has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,950,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,438,542.44. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,842,997.95. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $131,672,099. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

