Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 125 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.