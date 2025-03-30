Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,096,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGK opened at $70.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

