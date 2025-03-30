Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,261 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

