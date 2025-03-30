Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,350 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.4 %

HSII opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.