Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $11.40. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,602 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.54.
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
