Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs Trading Up 49.6 %
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Core One Labs
