Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 202,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76,342.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 369,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 368,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,932,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.