Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,204. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

