Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 367 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 150,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

