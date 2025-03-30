Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,492 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

