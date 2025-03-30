Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 462,542 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $4,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

