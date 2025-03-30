Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

