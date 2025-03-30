Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Cruz Cobalt shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 87,000 shares trading hands.

Cruz Cobalt Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Cruz Cobalt Company Profile

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

