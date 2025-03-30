CubeSmart (CUBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 128.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

