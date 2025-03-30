cVault.finance Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $3,075.95 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,556.25 or 0.06694412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

